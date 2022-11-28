James Woods Roasts Alyssa Milano for Exchanging Tesla for Volkswagen

James Woods has roasted fellow Hollywood star Alyssa Milano after she announced she had given back her Tesla to protest Elon Musk and exchanged the vehicle for a Volkswagen. As numerous people have pointed out, Volkswagen was founded by the Nazi party under Adolf Hitler.

On Saturday, James Woods called out Milano’s failed attempt at virtue signaling by posting the infamous photo of the actress wearing a crocheted mask at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The person wearing this crocheted toilet seat cover on her face needs a few history lessons,” he tweeted. “The science lessons would clearly be a waste of time.”

He also told her to “cough up the $8” — a reference to the new montly fee for Twitter users who want to maintain their blue-check verification.

The person wearing this crocheted toilet seat cover on her face needs a few history lessons. The science lessons would clearly be a waste of time. pic.twitter.com/gC7ZpUYMw3 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 27, 2022

Cough up the $8. pic.twitter.com/jaeJWK7lld — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 27, 2022

Volkswagen has direct ties to the Nazi party since the German automaker was founded in 1937 by the German Labour Front, a Nazi labor organization. During World War II, Volkswagen relied heavily on concentration camp labor for the manufacturing of its vehicles.

After the war, Volkswagen came under the control of the British, who helped turn it into an international automaker.

On Saturday, Milano tweeted her disgust with Elon Musk without mentioning his name. “I gave back my Tesla. I bought the VW ev,” she wrote, adding that she loves her new vehicle.

I gave back my Tesla. I bought the VW ev. I love it. I’m not sure how advertisers can buy space on Twitter. Publicly traded company’s products being pushed in alignment with hate and white supremacy doesn’t seem to be a winning business model. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 26, 2022

She then urged advertisers to boycott Twitter, falsely claiming the site has become aligned with “white supremacy” under Musk’s leadership. She also appeared to incorrectly describe Twitter as a publicly traded company, when in fact it is now privately owned following Musk’s acquisition.

“I’m not sure how advertisers can buy space on Twitter,” Milano tweeted. “Publicly traded company’s products being pushed in alignment with hate and white supremacy doesn’t seem to be a winning business model.”

