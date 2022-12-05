‘Thor’ Star Natalie Portman Blasts the ‘Re-emergence of Antisemitism’ and Hate Speech

Disney’s Thor: Love and Thunder star Natalie Portman took to her Instagram account on Sunday to decry the “re-emergence of antisemitism” and thanked those who speak against “all forms of racism.”

“Seeing the re-emergence of antisemitism makes my heart drop,” Portman wrote in her Instagram post. “This hatred must be combatted with boundless love for each other. Today, I send extra love to all my fellow Jews. And I send love to all those standing with us against these violent words and actions. It’s been painful and frightening to listen to, and I’m extremely grateful to those who continue to speak up against antisemitism with us, and against all forms of racism.”

The Black Swan star’s post comes on the heels of weeks of controversy over statements by rapper and business mogul Kanye West who has inexplicably indulged a long series of comments, social media posts, and interviews replete with antisemitic tropes. He was recently suspended by the famously tolerant Elon Musk on Twitter for “incitement of violence.”

The post also comes as some in Congress stand accused of antisemitism. Minnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar, for one, has spent years making antisemitic comments, and has been targeted by possible incoming GOP Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy for removal from her committees over her comments. And Michigan Democrat Rashida Tlaib who constantly attacks Israel, and recently said that you can’t be a progressive Democrat and pro-Israel.

Portman faced accusations of racism of her own back in 2018 when she was cast to star in the sci-fi film Annihilation even though the character she was portraying was described as a person of color in the book upon which the film was based. Critics wondered why a white actress was cast to replace an Asian character.

Annihilation co-star Jennifer Jason Leigh was also pinned down because her character in the book was written as a Native American.

More recently, though, Portman celebrated her latest Marvel superhero film for being inclusive of the LGBTQ agenda and was thrilled that the movie was the “gayest” Marvel film yet.

