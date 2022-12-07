Rod Stewart Reveals 11-Year-Old Son Collapsed, Rushed to Hospital with Suspected Heart Attack

Rod Stewart and his son Aiden during the Scottish Cup Semi Final between Rangers and Celtic at Hampden Park on April 15, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Lynne Cameron/Getty Images)
Singer Rod Stewart has revealed he called an ambulance after his son, aged 11, turned blue and collapsed while watching a football match.

A suspected heart attack was at first thought to be the cause of the medical event.

The Evening Standard reports the rock veteran, 77, recalled his son going “blue and unconscious” while playing for his Young Hoops Under-12s team.

Although the hitmaker didn’t share further details of when the incident occurred, he confirmed an ambulance did attend.

Stewart revealed to FourFourTwo magazine: “We thought my boy had a heart attack.

“He was going blue and was unconscious until he calmed down. It was scary, but it turned out to be a panic attack. The lad wanted to do well, pulled on the Hoops in Scotland for his dad.

File/Sir Rod Stewart with his wife, Penny Lancaster and children Alastair and Aiden after he received his knighthood in recognition of his services to music and charity at Buckingham Palace on October 11, 2016 in London, England. (David Parker – WPA Pool/Getty)

“Another boy fell backwards and banged his head – he’s still not back. In all of my days watching football, that’s the only time two ambulances had been called.”

He shares his son Aiden with his wife Penny Lancaster Stewart, whom he wed in 2007.

The Maggie May singer also has seven other children.

His offspring are from romances with five different women. He has two sons with current wife Penny, 51, model Alastair, 16 and Aiden.

Kimberly, 43, and Sean, 42, are from Rod’s first marriage to actress, Alana Stewart, 77, and daughter Ruby, 35, is from his relationship with model Kelly Emberg, 63.

