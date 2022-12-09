Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: Elton John Leaves Twitter Citing Misinformation Dividing the World

British singer-songwriter Elton John waves as he arrives for the screening of the film "Rocketman" at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2019. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP via Getty Images)
CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP via Getty
Simon Kent

Pop icon Sir Elton John announced Friday he is leaving Twitter citing concerns about misinformation and the social media platform’s direction under new owner Elon Musk.

The singer-songwriter took to Twitter itself to announce his departure from it, outlining “All my life I’ve tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world.

“I’ve decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked.”

The 75-year-old musician’s comments come after  Musk, who bought the social media outlet for $44bn, said he was granting “general amnesty” for suspended accounts, which critics allege would enable  “superspreaders of hate” to return to the platform, as Breitbart News reported.

Earlier this month the rapper Kanye West was suspended from Twitter less than two weeks after he returned to the platform, after he tweeted an image of a swastika blended with the Jewish symbol of a Star of David.

Other celebrities, who have departed since Musk’s arrival include Whoopi Goldberg, Gigi Hadid and Jim Carrey.

