Music Producer Trent Reznor: ‘I’m About to Depart’ from Twitter ‘for My Mental Health’

Music producer Trent Reznor claims he needs to delete his Twitter account for his “mental health” and that Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media platform is an “embarrassment.”

“I’m about to depart. We don’t need the arrogance of the billionaire class to feel like they can just come in and solve everything. Even without him involved, I just find that it has become such a toxic environment,” Reznor, who has 1.6 million followers on Twitter, told Hollywood Reporter.

“For my mental health, I need to tune out. I don’t feel good being there anymore,” the Nine Inch Nails frontman added.

Other whining celebrities who have vowed to leave Twitter following Musk’s October 28 takeover of the platform include Whoopi Goldberg, model Gigi Hadid, actress Debra Messing, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure star Alex Winter, NBC’s This Is Us producer Ken Olin, and Showtime’s Billions producer Brian Koppelman.

On Saturday night, after Reznor spoke to THR, former President Donald Trump’s account was restored to Twitter following the results of a 24-hour poll Musk had posted asking whether the 45th president’s account should be reinstated.

The results of the poll showed that more than 15 million Twitter users voted, with 51.8 percent of them answering “Yes” and 48.2 percent saying “No.”

Reinstate former President Trump — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

“134M people have seen this poll,” the Tesla CEO said of the poll’s analytics.

“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” Musk added after the results of the Twitter poll were in.

Soon after that, Trump’s account reappeared on Twitter, causing yet another collective meltdown among left-wing users on the site.

But while Trump has the ability to begin tweeting once again, the former president suggested that he will not be doing so, stating, “Truth Social has been very, very powerful, very, very strong, and I’ll be staying there.”

