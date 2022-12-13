Nolte: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Climate Change Doc Opens to Humiliating $81 Per Screen

Did you know Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Lunatic) has a new movie out? Don’t feel bad. Neither did anyone else. Her Climate Change (which is a hoax) documentary grossed just $81 per screen.

Director Rachel Lears’ To the End screened at Sundance, features AOC and made its weekend debut on 120 screens.

On those 120 screens, it grossed just $9,667, which averages to $81 per screen.

If you do that math, Do the End probably played four or five times daily on those 120 screens. So you’re talking about an average of two people per screening… You’re talking empty matinees.

Had this been a movie where AOC opened her blouse instead of her mouth, I see much better box office results. But what do I know? I’m no hotshot producer.

Is anyone else shocked that in a country of 330 million, only about 900 were willing to pay to be lectured and shamed by a grifting dimwit who didn’t know what a garbage disposal was until she turned 30?

Maybe the problem was the critics? Maybe America’s critical class found AOC’s anti-science fearmongering trite and condescending and— oops, nope, critics loved it.

Here’s an example of the kind of movie review that encourages people to pour into theaters:

While “Knock Down the House” provided us with some fascinating portraits that might have interested even those averse to politics, “To the End” is a little less precise. Over the span of four years, Lears introduces us to Varshini Prakash, Alexandra Rojas and Rhiana Gunn-Wright, and all bring evident passion to their endeavors as climate activists. But none quite centers the screen as Ocasio-Cortez can, which leaves us with a diffuse and familiar narrative about advocacy in general. Of course, eco-activism is a subject that can support any number of documentaries, as long as it remains necessary. (And as this movie makes abundantly clear, movies like this will be needed indefinitely.) It helps that Lear contextualizes each participant’s personal connection to the cause, thoughtfully if rapidly situating it within historic, economic, and political frameworks.

Oh, okay. That sure sounds like an inspiring time at the movies. What was the middle thing again?

Here’s the trailer…

Seriously, would a little side-boob hurt?

As that trailer rolled along, I became more and more surprised to discover there were 900 Americans who would want to spend two hours with a bunch of humorless, charmless, puritanical scolds.

Here’s how the movie describes itself:

Filmed over four years of hope and crisis, TO THE END captures the emergence of a new generation of leaders and the movement behind the most sweeping climate change [which is a hoax] legislation in U.S. history. Award-winning director Rachel Lears (Knock Down The House) follows four exceptional [and joyless] young women [and prigs]— Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, activist Varshini Prakash, climate policy writer Rhiana Gunn-Wright, and political strategist Alexandra Rojas— as they grapple with new challenges of leadership and power and work together to defend their generation’s right to a future.

I remember film strips in middle school history class that were more interesting.

