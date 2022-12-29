Autopsy: ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Actor Tyler Sanders Died from Fentanyl

911 Lone Star teenage actor Tyler Sanders died from the effects of fentanyl, his autopsy results revealed.

According to the official report, obtained by TMZ, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner noted the 18-year-old’s death was accidental.

Tyler, who had been nominated for a Daytime Emmy for his role in the Prime Video series Just Add Magic: Mystery, landed guest roles on shows including 911: Lone Star, and had been actively posting on social media in the days leading up to his death.

TMW sets out the rookie was found dead on June 16 in his Los Angeles home.

Sources connected to the death investigation told the outlet the deceased had a history of drug use and police reportedly found a plastic straw and white powder in the room where he died.

His last Instagram post appears below:

In the autopsy report, the ME says Tyler told a friend in text messages the night before his death he was using fentanyl.

The report says Tyler did not answer phone calls from the friend after sending the text about fentanyl, with the coroner saying Tyler had no known medical problems but had a history of drug abuse … including heroin, cocaine, LSD, mushrooms and Xanax.

Tyler was found unresponsive in bed in the home where he lived alone … and apparent illicit drugs were found in the bathroom, the TMZ report concluded.