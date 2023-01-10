Ellen DeGeneres on Heavy California Rains: ‘We Need to Be Nicer to Mother Nature Because Mother Nature Is Not Happy with Us’

Ellen DeGeneres has found the cause of the torrential rains in California and the cause is you.

In a video posted to Twitter Monday from the celebrity enclave of Montecito, the former talk show queen explained how the town is under mandatory evacuation due to the heavy rain and winds that have hit the state in recent days. “This is crazy,” she said standing next to an overflowing creek near her home.

She concluded by attempting to blame the heavy rains on human activity: “We need to be nicer to Mother Nature because Mother Nature is not happy with us. Ley’s all do our part. Stay safe, everybody.”

Montecito is under mandatory evacuation. We are on higher ground so they asked us to shelter in place. Please stay safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/7dv5wfNSzG — Ellen DeGeneres (@EllenDeGeneres) January 9, 2023

As Breitbart News reported, Montecito residents including Prince Harry, his wife Meghan, and Oprah Winfrey have been ordered to evacuate their homes as ongoing rains and flooding threaten widespread destruction.

The rains have impacted most of the state but the hardest hit areas have been in northern California and the central coast.

DeGeneres was one of many Hollywood elites who signed an open letter in 2021 demanding corporations pressure Congress to pass President Joe Biden’s environmental agenda.

