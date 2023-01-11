Nolte: ‘Tar’ Offends Conductor Marin Alsop As a ‘Lesbian’ and ‘Woman’

“Marin Alsop, the female conductor namechecked by Cate Blanchett in her latest film ‘Tár,’ has slammed the project, saying it offended her ‘as a woman… as a conductor…as a lesbian,’ reports far-left Variety.

These fascists never stop.

Why is this Josephine McCarthy so upset? For the most anti-art reasons you can think of:

“To have an opportunity to portray a woman in that role and to make her an abuser — for me that was heartbreaking,” she continued. “I think all women and all feminists should be bothered by that kind of depiction because it’s not really about women conductors, is it? It’s about women as leaders in our society. People ask, ‘Can we trust them? Can they function in that role?’ It’s the same questions whether it’s about a CEO or an NBA coach or the head of a police department.” “There are so many men — actual, documented men — this film could have been based on but, instead, it puts a woman in the role but gives her all the attributes of those men. That feels antiwoman. To assume that women will either behave identically to men or become hysterical, crazy, insane is to perpetuate something we’ve already seen on film so many times before.”

She thinks lesbians, women, and conductors should receive an affirmative-action inoculation from being portrayed negatively.

It doesn’t matter that almost every villain in movies is not only a male but a straight, white male… No, no, no… She won’t have it. She just won’t have it. How dare a movie portray a woman, female conductor, as anything other than oh-so virtuous, oh-so-perfect, and oh-so-boring…

The saddest this is that Josephine McCarthy undoubtedly sees herself as an “artist.” Yet, here she is, putting limitations and rules on art, shaming fellow artists for making a certain type of art she does not approve of.

If women, lesbian conductors were constantly being singled out as villains in movies, that I could understand. That’s a stereotype. That’s bigotry. But honestly, who was the last conductor portrayed negatively in a film? That guy in Amadeus 35 years ago? maybe4 he was a composer. I do know he held a stick.

Just yesterday, another member of the Woke Gestapo, Kumail Nanjiani, was whining about the opposite, about not being offered villain roles.

Well, here’s why, genius.

Over nothing, over something as shallow and meaningless as skin color or where you insert your sex organs, y’all want special treatment and privileges. Then when you get them, you crybaby about the gilded cage you built for yourselves.

Tar is one of the few movies released this year I’m looking forward to seeing. Why? Because it looks like actual art. It looks like a movie that dares to present a human being as a human being. Usually, I avoid gay movies, but this does not look like a gay movie. It looks like a movie about a dynamic, intelligent, flawed, fascinating, and very human woman who just so happens to be a lesbian. That’s what I loved about Bohemian Rhapsody. That wasn’t a gay movie. It was a movie about an extraordinarily talented and complicated man who happened to be gay.

Marin Alsop doesn’t believe in art. Instead, she wants propaganda that fits her fascist, narrow-minded worldview.

Ask Kumail Nanjiani how much he enjoys getting what he wished for.

