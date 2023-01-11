Nolte: Woke, Basement-rated SAG Awards Crawl over to YouTube

The woke Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards is such a ratings failure it’s moving over to YouTube.

HAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!

The spin here is hilarious:

Ahead of the SAG nominations announcement, this year’s 29th ceremony will be broadcast live on Netflix’s YouTube channel. Furthermore, thanks to a new multi-year partnership, the SAG Awards will stream live globally on the platform starting in 2024. “We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new partnership with Netflix, and we look forward to expanding the global audience for our show,” said SAG-AFTRA national executive director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland. “As the only televised awards program exclusively honoring the performances of actors whose work is admired by millions of fans, the SAG Awards are a unique and cherished part of the entertainment universe.”

Oh, yeah, I bet you’re thrilled right down to your little, broken, perverted, woke heart.

Since 1998, the formerly-prestigious SAG Awards have been simulcasted on two national cable networks, TNT and TBS.

This year, the SAG Awards are on — lol — YouTube.

Well, that’s what happens when you turn what was an entertainment show into an insufferable woke lecture delivered by barely talented millionaire smugs who have nothing but contempt for the customers and an irrational desire to express that contempt.

In 2022, the SAG Awards attracted only 1.8 million viewers.

That was an improvement over the previous year when only 957,000 tuned in.

But.

Back in 2013, the show was attracting nearly six million viewers.

So what’s changed since 2013? Streaming? Nope. People were streaming in 2013. Video games? More cable channels? Internet access? Nope. Nope. Nope.

One thing changed…

And only one thing…

An entertainment industry that used to only want to entertain us now wants to lecture, shame, emotionally blackmail, manipulate, and bully us. The result? We are tuning out in droves.

Take, for instance, this year’s Golden Globes, the highly anticipated return of the show, a show that used to attract nearly 20 million viewers… Instead, it barely topped five million viewers last night.

Present-day Hollywood is so unpopular that The Ten Commandments, a 66-year-old movie that has been rerun for decades on ABC, draws nearly three times the viewers as the SAG Awards and just as many viewers as the Golden Globes.

I don’t know what TBS and TNT were paying to broadcast the SAG Awards, but the last number available says NBC paid close to $30 million per year for the privilege of broadcasting the Globes, which earned fewer viewers than the CBS procedural FBI: Most Wanted.

Eventually, unless Hollywood cleans up its insufferable political act as the NFL has, the networks will stop paying all this money for lousy ratings, and all of these award shows will end up on streaming services where NO ONE will watch them.

Icons used to dazzle us and make us laugh.

Now D-listers preen about how superior they are to us.

Idiots.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.