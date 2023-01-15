Florian Teichtmeister, Actor in Oscar-Hopeful Movie ‘Corsage,’ Charged with Possession of Child Pornography

An actor who stars in the Oscar-hopeful movie Corsage has been charged with possession of child pornography and is expected to plead guilty after authorities reportedly found an estimated 58,000 digital images featuring pornographic depictions of minors, some as young as 14 years old.

Austrian actor Florian Teichtmeister faces up to two years in prison for possessing child porn, according to multiple reports. The 42-year-old actor’s trial is set to begin February 8. His lawyer, Michael Rami, reportedly said in a statement to Germany’s dpa news agency: “He confessed throughout the investigation and always cooperated with the authorities.”

The lawyer said his client didn’t commit any criminal acts directly against the people depicted in the images, saying the offense is a “purely digital crime.”

Teichtmeister plays Austrian Emperor Franz Joseph in Corsage, opposite Phantom Thread actress Vicky Krieps, who plays Empress Elisabeth, commonly known as “Sissi.” The period movie takes a revisionist feminist approach to telling the story of Elisabeth’s life, portraying her with growing rebelliousness as she turns 40.

The movie is being distributed by IFC Films, which is pushing for Oscar consideration in multiple categories, including foreign language film and Krieps’ lead performance.

IFC Films said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter: “We have just been made aware of the charges against Florian Teichtmeister and are deeply shocked and appalled.”

“We will not let the actions by one supporting actor minimize or invalidate the incredible work and achievements of the entire cast and crew of Corsage.”

IFC Films’s parent company is AMC Networks.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com