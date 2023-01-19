Nolte: Fascist Film Festivals Openly Blacklist ‘Controversial Titles’

On top of their disgusting loyalty oath, the Sundance Film Festival, along with other left-wing festivals, have gone full McCarthyism by blacklisting controversial titles.

Variety explains:

Sources describe a knockdown, drag-out showdown between programming director Kim Yutani, defending the film, and some members of the institute, who hadn’t watched “Jihad Rehab” but wanted to placate those outraged over its inclusion in the lineup. The film’s critics took aim at Smaker, namely for being a non-Arab director and potentially endangering the film’s subjects while reinforcing stereotypes of Muslims as terrorists. Their voices drowned out those who championed the doc, including Los Angeles Times critic Lorraine Ali, who is Muslim, and influential former imam Jihad Turk. Days after the Sundance showdown, institute CEO Joana Vicente and then-festival director Tabitha Jackson took the unusual step of apologizing that the film “hurt members of our community.” Other festivals — including SXSW — followed Sundance’s lead and rescinded their invitations. The once-promising doc was suddenly “radioactive,” as Smaker recalls.

You can read more about the disgusting assault on Jihad Rehab — which is now called The Unredacted — here.

So now, when people get angry, Sundance will choose not to screen the movie. Well, not all people. If Christians or conservatives get angry, Sundance will screen the hell out of it. It’s the Woke Gestapo they don’t want to make angry. Why? Duh. They are all card-carrying members of the Woke Gestapo. The Twitter uproar is just a handy-dandy excuse to engage in the censorship they already approve of.

At a bunch of other high-end festivals, the same thing happened to a gay-themed movie called Waking Up Dead. Its director, Terracino, said:

“My gay lead character [is initially] transphobic, which is something I wanted to explore — transphobia within the gay community — and they had an issue with that. They were scared to show a film with a transphobic lead.” He says he was also asked: “‘Why does your Latino lead have to bond with a white woman?’ I was really taken aback by that one. Here I am, a gay Latino filmmaker, and I have to answer about bullshit racial politics?”

The result? “Outfest, which showed all Terracino’s previous works and developed his film ‘Elliot Loves,’ turned down ‘Waking Up Dead.’”

“Frameline and NewFest rejections followed, despite Terracino being a veteran of both.” Which means the “three biggest LGBTQ fests in the United States” refused to screen Terracino’s movie.

To make matters worse, the Nazis who run Sundance now demand that documentary filmmakers explain “the back story of docs being submitted” and include “additional information on the subjects.” Sundance calls this its “Doc Society’s Safe + Secure” guidelines. For example, one question the guidelines ask is: “If your subject(s) has experienced any kind of trauma, how will you ensure their experiences are not exacerbated by participating in your film?”

What a great way to ensure no one submits anything “controversial” to your fascist festival.

Sasha Stone of Awards Daily, someone who’s attended and covered these festivals for years, told Breitbart News:

The Hollywood we grew up with is gone. The people who fought against the Black List and stood up for freedom of expression. It’s been replaced with a fundamentalist religion, a cult, that forbids dissent and demands conformity. Worse, they’re placating a community of people who are too fragile even to attend an elite film festival. We count on artists to be brave, but that spirit has been snuffed out. The result is bland content. What they did to The Unredacted [the new title for Jihad Rehab] was beyond embarrassing. They should have to live with the shame for years to come. They should be so lucky to get any controversial or “problematic” content. That would be something to see. Otherwise it’s Skit Night at the Scientology Center, or group therapy. Who needs it?

The following backfills Stone’s point better than I ever could….

“If we see something that we think is going to be problematic, we might shy away from it, even if we think it’s a good film,” admitted Submarine’s Josh Braun. “Everyone is probably a little more attuned to what could end up being problematic. There’s ‘controversial,’ and then there’s ‘problematic.’ I think that’s a fine line.”

They are deliberately killing art. There is no other way to put it. This is deliberate. In the name of sensitivity and safety, art is being strangled into one-size-fits-all propaganda, and naturally, it is left-wing propaganda.

Josh Braun is a producer, and he’s okay with this.

These people are not artists. They are fascists looking to outlaw art, looking to ensure art that colors outside the “approved” lines is not even created for fear of not being picked up by a festival or buyer.

It’s all part of the plan.

And where are the true artists?

Where’s the backlash, the demand for freedom?

Where are they?

Eunuchs, all.

Watch the trailer for The Unredacted:

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.