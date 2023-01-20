‘Entourage’ Star Emmanuelle Chriqui Defends Series Against Misogyny Accusations: ‘It’s Such Horses**t’

HBO’s Entourage actress Emmanuelle Chriqui isn’t buying accusations that the series traffics in misogyny, dismissing such claims as “horseshit.”

Emmanuelle Chriqui — who played Sloan McQuewick, the love interest of Kevin Connolly’s character, in the popular comedy series — defended the show in an interview with the Inside of You podcast.

Podcast host Michael Rosenbaum asked the actress about if she thinks the “bro culture” portrayed in the show “still exists.”

“Are you referring to like how people always go on about how misogynistic the show is?” Chriqui replied

Rosenbaum said: ”Do they do that?”

”Yes – I think it’s such horseshit,” Chriqui said.

She continued: “It was (A) a different time and (B) not that different to what happens still now. Like, let’s be real. Yeah. it was before #MeToo but every week there’s some new shithead who’s going down for something.”

“I always just defended it,” she added. “I think I just always got sensitive about it because I think people love to hate on things that are working. Someone is always gonna say something. And the truth is that [series creator] Doug Ellin was a genius and Doug Ellin simply wrote about the shit that went on and he did it in an entertaining fashion.”

She said Ellin used to say the show is “tame” compared to what really goes on in Hollywood.

Speaking about criticism of the show: “I roll my eyeballs ’cause I just think it’s ridiculous.”

As Breitbart News reported, Doug Ellin slammed HBO in 2021 for what he saw as its submission to “righteous PC culture,” saying executives have given the bro-comedy the cold shoulder because of its portrayal of alpha-male behavior in Hollywood.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com