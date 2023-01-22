Boston-born Hillary “Hilaria” Baldwin is getting roasted for putting on her infamous adopted Spanish accent while scolding paparazzi who asked about her husband Alec Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter charge.

Baldwin approached photographers to give them a piece of her mind — in her allegedly fake Spanish accent — declaring, “I’m going to tell you what I’m going to say. You’re not going to ask me questions, I’m going to tell you.”

“I want you guys to realize we have seven kids, and you being here to escort them to school and to be there when they come home is not good,” she said in her Spanish accent. “So, on a human level, you guys know I’m not going to say anything to you. You know that. So please, leave my family in peace and let this all play out.”

Hilaria’s accent grew even more European-sounding as she continued on with her rant, stating, “Let my kids come home, and you stay away from them. Because they ask me, ‘Mommy, what are these people doing?’ And it’s a very hard thing as a mom to try to explain. So, please, go home.”

The moment was captured in a video obtained by Daily Mail.

Watch Below:

In December 2020, Baldwin was called out for using a Spanish accent in public appearances, as she was born Hillary Hayward-Thomas in Boston.

She eventually apologized for putting on a Spanish accent, saying, “My parents raised my brother and me with two cultures, American and Spanish, and I feel a true sense of belonging to both.” Months later, however, Baldwin appeared to double back, proclaiming that culture is “allowed to be fluid,” and that her culture is “multi” and “very valid.”

Social media users mocked Hilaria yet again for slipping back into her Spanish accent while talking to photographers in New York City, with one saying, “It’s her emotional support accent.”

“I think we should give more credit to Hilaria for her dedication when it comes to faking her accent. I’ve never been committed to anything this much in my life,” another reacted.

“Why does Hilaria Baldwin insist on using this Spanish accent when everyone has heard her real voice?” another Twitter user asked.

“she never misses an opportunity to snatch a little bit of the spotlight,” another wrote. “She didn’t need to make this speech.”

“fuck hilaria baldwin. u will never know the loneliness or the resiliency of being an immigrant, of greeting people with a real accent, the desire for community and familiarity,” another declared. “hilary you are from BOSTON and if I ever meet you I will be sure to REMIND YOU.”

“Finding out that Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria’s birth name was Hillary, she is not of Spanish nor Hispanic descent, grew up in Boston, and has named all of her children with Spanish names is WILD……. Oh and the fake accent,” another tweeted.

“I cannot believe Hilaria Baldwin is still pretending she has a Spanish accent. My mind is truly boggled,” another commented.

Another expressed wanting “to be as confident as Hilaria Baldwin tripling down with that bullshit accent.”

“Hilaria Baldwin’s fake spanish accent is absolutely unhinged,” another Twitter user said. “I’m very sorry for what is happening to your husband but girl that is not your voice you are from Boston.”

“I only hope that all of this will somehow restart Hilaria Baldwin to factory settings and she’ll start talking in a thick Boston accent out of nowhere,” another joked.

On Thursday, the Santa Fe District Attorney announced that Hilaria’s husband Alec Baldwin, as well as the armorer for Rust, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, will both face criminal charges for the October 21, 2021 shooting of the film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins.

Alec Baldwin faces a maximum sentence of 18 months in jail if he is convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Hutchins.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.