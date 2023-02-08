Rob Reiner Calls Kevin McCarthy ‘Disgraceful’ for Scowling During Biden’s SOTU, Doesn’t Mention Nancy Pelosi Ripping Trump’s Speech

Rob Reiner attacked House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) calling him “disgraceful” for “scowling” during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night. But the Hollywood director appears to have forgotten that former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) ripped up a copy of former President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address at the end of his speech in 2020.

How does an American Speaker of the House sit and scowl and not applaud American success? Disgraceful. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) February 8, 2023

The Princess Bride Director, however, seemingly forgot that Pelosi’s behavior as a sitting Speaker of the United States House of Representatives during one of President Trump’s speeches was far more egregious.

In 2020, Pelosi had ripped up a copy of President Trump’s speech while standing behind him at his State of the Union Address. After being called out for her behavior, Pelosi defended herself by saying that she felt “liberated” after tearing up the speech.

Moreover, Pelosi received a standing ovation from House Democrats for her disrespectful behavior. That day, Pelosi had even snubbed President Trump at the start of the State of the Union address by giving him a shortened introduction.

Reiner was swiftly slammed on Twitter for appearing to forget about Pelosi’s antics as House Speaker in 2020.

“You’ll note that he’s not tearing up the script for the State of the Union Address like Nancy Pelosi disgracefully did several years ago. Maybe you ought to think before you tweet once in awhile Rob,” one Twitter user reacted.

“You mean like how Pelosi tore up the speech? Or the time she sat and chewed on snacks the whole way though the speech? Or the time she kept rolling her eyes?” another commented.

“Is this a parody account?” a third asked.

“Ask Nancy Pelosi,” another Twitter user stated.

Others simply responded to the actor’s tweet with photos and video footage of Pelosi ripping up Trump’s speech.

Earlier on Tuesday, McCarthy responded to questions about whether he would act in the same manner as Pelosi by ripping up President Biden’s State of the Union speech, to which he stated he does not believe in such “theatrics.”

