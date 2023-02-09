Tim Allen Will Return for ‘Toy Story 5’ After Disney’s Woke ‘Lightyear’ Flop

Actor Tim Allen will reportedly return to voice the character Buzz Lightyear in the upcoming Toy Story 5 Disney now has in the works after Chris Evans replaced him in the woke Lightyear movie that flopped at the box office last year.

Tim Allen appeared to confirm his return to the franchise in a post on Twitter Wednesday after news broke Disney will be continuing the Toy Story series with a fifth instalment.

“See ya soon Woody, you are a sad strange little man and you have my pity. And off we go to a number 5! To infinity and beyond!” Allen said as he shared a photo of the character Buzz Lightyear.

The extent of Allen’s involvement in the series as well as details about the film’s plot remains unknown.

As Breitbart News profiled last year, Disney’s Lightyear movie centered on the space ranger Buzz Lightyear (upon which the fictional toy was supposedly based) had fans scratching their heads when the company first announced that Marvel star Chris Evans would be voicing the character, replacing Allen after he had voiced four installments. Given that the Mouse House still collaborated with Allen for his Santa Clause Disney+ series, speculation that the actor had been sidelined due to his conservative leanings had little merit.

However, Disney did little in the way of courting fan favor when it decided to push woke LGBTQ messaging in the film by featuring a same-sex kiss between two women. The movie crashed in the box office as a result. As John Nolte of Breitbart News reported at the time:

Gee, what do you think will happen when you add some high-profile homosexuality to a kiddie movie? I’ll tell you what happens… The latest chapter of the most iconic and beloved animated franchise of all time not only crash lands with a pathetic $51 to $55 million opening, it comes in second place behind the second weekend of Jurassic World Dominion. Good job, Disney. Well done.

It also did not help the film when actor Chris Evans alienated half his audience when he said that people who feel “uncomfortable” with a same-sex kiss will “die off like dinosaurs,” implying that the world would be a better place if traditional Catholics, Bible-based Protestants, Orthodox Jews, and devout Muslims all went extinct.

“The real truth is those people are idiots,” Evans told Reuters. “There’s always going to be people who are afraid and unaware and trying to hold on to what was before. But those people die off like dinosaurs.”

Allen being welcomed back into the Toy Story franchise also comes after actress Pamela Anderson accused him of unwantedly exposing his nether regions to her 30+ years ago on the set of Home Improvement.

Allen denied the accusation and said it never happened.