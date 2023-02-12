A crew of home invaders stole a Mercedes parked outside Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice’s $3.35 million New Jersey estate on Monday.

The Montville Police Department reports that the entire break-in was recorded on surveillance video and they are investigating based on that evidence, according to TMZ.

It was not reported which of their two Mercedes Benz cars were stolen. The family owns a G-Wagon as well as the $111,000 S Class Sedan that the TV star’s husband, Luis Ruelas, gifted to her for Christmas in 2021.

Giudice married Ruelas, a digital marketing millionaire, last August.

“We are optimistic that law enforcement will successfully locate the vehicle,” Giudice’s lawyer, James Leonard Jr., told PageSix.

Just last April, another RHONJ cast member lost an auto to theft. Jennifer Aydin’s husband, Bill Aydin, suffered the theft of a $200,000 2016 Ferrari California when it was stolen from inside their Paramus home’s garage.

Aydin’s car was recovered only hours after it was stolen.

Giudice’s TV career paused for a stint in jail. Along with her ex-husband Joe Giudice, she pleaded guilty to charges of mortgage and bankruptcy fraud in 2014. The celebrity served 11 months of a 15-month sentence in 2015.

Giudice is not the only reality TV star who was sent to jail over financial fraud. Late last year, reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were handed a hefty 19 years between them for ban fraud and tax evasion. Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison while his wife was given a seven-year sentence.

The pair may feel some relief since they faced 22 years and 13 years respectively were they to have been given the full sentences allowed by law.

