Actor Danny Trejo Files for Bankruptcy over $2 Million IRS Tax Debt

Legendary tough guy actor and star of Machete Danny Trejo has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy over a $2 million IRS tax debt, reports say.

The actor who started out as a bit part villain in TV and film in the 1980s before becoming a go-to bad guy in the 1990s, filed for bankruptcy saying he is behind approximately $2 million in his taxes, and is reorganizing his finances to try and get back in the black, TMZ reported.

Trejo, 78, hinted that he went overboard trying to claim expenses that were later denied, putting him behind the eight ball for paying his taxes when he joked that he recently learned that “dog grooming” isn’t something he can write off.

The From Dusk Til Dawn actor’s filing is for his personal finances and is not connected to his business and film companies and projects, TMZ added.

The actor’s donut line, his Trejo’s Tacos, coffee brand, and record label are not connected to his bankruptcy filing and all will continue business as usual.

With his filing and personal reorganization, Trejo expects that he will be back on track by the end of 2024.

The Los Angeles native has quite a life story having started on L.A.’s hard streets that led him to an early life of crime and several stints in jail through the 60s and 70s only to find a life as a film star with his gruff voice and craggy looks.

He has also earned a reputation as a straight talker. Two years ago, he even noted that most of the actors he’s met in Hollywood act like “entitled dicks.”

Then in 2019, he made headlines for jumping into action to pull a child out of a wrecked car after witnessing a collision.

“There was a baby inside and a grandma,” Trejo told the media at the time. “I pulled the baby out the other side,” said Trejo, who was helped by a woman who also witness the crash. The baby was trapped, the actor said, and the woman, Monica Johnson, crawled in and unbuckled the baby from its seat.”

He also hopes to be more than just an actor and gives back to the community with his time and fortune.

