Watch: Netflix Star Alison Brie Runs Naked Through Hotel Hallway for Husband Dave Franco

Netflix’s Glow star Alison Brie posted a video of herself running naked through a hotel hallway for her husband actor Dave Franco, who instructed the actress to “get out of the hall” upon seeing his naked wife.

“What to do when your husband is feeling anxious about his movie premiere…” Brie wrote in a Twitter post, which included a video of herself running naked through a hotel hallway and knocking on the door of Franco’s hotel room, where she waited for him to open the door.

“Happy premiere night!” she exclaimed when her husband opened the door, to which he replied, “Get out of the hall.”

“I’ve done three laps already!” Brie informed Franco.

Watch Below:

What to do when your husband is feeling anxious about his movie premiere… 😏 #SomebodyIUsedToKnow is streaming NOW on @PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/ELVJ516XcF — Alison Brie (@alisonbrie) February 15, 2023

The actress appeared to post the video to social media in an attempt to promote their upcoming film, Somebody I Used to Know.

The film, which stars Brie as Ally, who “reminisces with her ex Sean and starts to question everything about the person she’s become” while on a trip to visit her hometown, according to the movie’s IMDb page.

Somebody I Used to Know was written and directed by Franco. Brie is also a co-writer of the film.

Franco and Brie were married in 2017. The couple has no plans to have any children, Brie said in a 2018 interview with The Sunday Times, suggesting that she is more concerned about prioritizing her career than creating a family.

“I don’t really want to have kids,” Brie said. “It’s great because I don’t worry about when should I get pregnant — between seasons, while we’re shooting the show — I don’t think about it every day. It would be nice, but I think of all the things that would be so stressful.”

The actress went on to state that she and Franco already have children — in the form of their two cats, Harry and Arturo.

“They’re our children,” she said. “I think about how much we’re involved in our cats’ lives. Oh my God, if it was a child!”

