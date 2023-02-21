Nolte: Reports Say Harry and Meghan Might Sue ‘South Park’

There are numerous reports that the insufferable Harry and Meghan are considering legal action against South Park.

Can this possibly be true?

It just seems impossible to me that this could be true.

How could anything this perfect, this awesome, something so glorious and splendid be true?

Two of the most appalling human beings ever created, two moral exhibitionists, two shameless profiteers, two disloyal, backstabbing, underhanded, talentless peacocks are really so tone-deaf, so thin-skinned, so removed from reality that they are considering litigation against jokes about them?

Harry and Meghan apparently don’t understand that leaking this news will only harm them more than they have already harmed themselves. They are so insulated that they can’t grasp how this will result in a new level of scathing satire aimed at them until the end of time.

It doesn’t get any better than watching hideous people implode. And you don’t get any lower than ratting out your own family (especially with lies) as a means to pimp yourself as all that is holy and virtuous— o these just desserts are a thing of beauty.

Last week, South Park ravaged Harry and Meghan with a not-so-disguised blistering of the Royal Buffoons. The reason the episode hit so hard is simple: it told the truth about these attention-seeking crybabies. The show portrayed the red-headed “Prince of Canada” promoting his memoir Waaaagh. His wife, the “Princess of Canada,” just so happens to dress like Meghan.

Throughout the episode, the spoiled, whiny, and privileged duo seek the world’s attention by demanding their privacy, including a “Worldwide Privacy Tour,” fireworks, bright lights, and anything else that makes people look at them. Best of all, the Princess of Canada describes herself as “sorority girl, actress, influencer and victim.” Likewise, Harry is a “royal prince, millionaire, world traveler, victim.”

According to various reports, the satire was so dead-on and so potentially devastating that….

Their legal team are casting an eye over the episode to see what is wrong, and what could be turned into something more sinister. This appears to be their course of action rather than laughing it off, enjoying the moment and showing the world that they get the joke.

Better still, Meghan is reportedly “upset and overwhelmed” by the episode, as well as “annoyed’ However, she “refuses to watch it all.”

What’s happening to Harry and Meghan is the worst thing that can happen to public figures: like CNN, they are now a joke. That’s something you don’t recover from.

If this report about the threat of legal action is true, my guess is that it was leaked by the Duke and Duchess of Dullards to put a stop to future satire. This is a way of trying to scare South Park and others off of further ridicule.

We can also expect South Park to be accused of racism in 5, 4, 3, 2…

