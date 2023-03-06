Model Gigi Hadid Admits Her Privileged Upbringing Led to Her $30 Million Success: ‘I’m a Nepotism Baby’

Supermodel Gigi Hadid admitted her privileged upbringing is what led to her success as a model, stating, “I’m a nepotism baby,” adding, “I don’t think I’m the prettiest person in the world.”

“Technically, I’m a nepotism baby,” the 27-year-old model said in a recent interview with the Sunday Times, in which she opened up about her background.

Hadid’s father is property mogul Mohamed Hadid — born in the territory of Palestine — and her mother is Yolanda Hadid, a Dutch-born former model and former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

Hadid — whose first modeling job was for Baby Guess when she was just 2-years-old (the brand’s co-founder was a friend of her mother’s) — went on to say that while her “parents came from very little,” she has “always acknowledged that I come from privilege.”

“My parents told me, ‘Just because you have parents who were successful, it doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t walk into the job being as nice and as hard-working as you can be,'” she said.

“I don’t think I’m the prettiest person in the world,” Hadid added. “Some Botox could probably help but I’m not so obsessed with caring that I want to do anything about it.”

Hadid now has an estimated net worth of $30 million. The model also boasts over 77 million followers on Instagram. Her siblings, Bella and Anwar, are also models.

When Gigi and Bella are not modeling, they are getting political, using their platforms — derived from being “nepotism” babies — to shove their left-wing politics in everyone’s faces.

In 2016, Gigi performed what some critics called a “disgraceful” and “disrespectful” impression of then-future First Lady Melania Trump during the American Music Awards.

In 2017, Gigi and Bella took to the streets of New York City, where they joined a protest against then-President Donald Trump’s immigration policies. The sisters have also used their social media accounts to come out against Israel and in favor of the Palestinians in the current Middle East conflict.

Last year, Gigi was slammed for comparing the Russian invasion of Ukraine to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which Israeli actress Noa Tishby described as “co-opting a global tragedy in order to spread lies about Israel.” Meanwhile, her father has accused Israel of buying the media, controlling the world, and killing journalists.

