Actor Ben Savage, most known for playing Cory on the 1990s hit sitcom Boy Meets World, on Monday officially launched his campaign to replace Russia collusion hoaxer Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) in Congress.

Savage filed paperwork to run as a Democrat in January and made his campaign official in an announcement on Instagram.

“Together, we can do better. I am a proud Californian, union member and longtime resident of District 30 who comes from a family of unwavering service to our country and community,” Savage wrote. “I firmly believe in standing up for what is right, ensuring equality and expanding opportunities for all.”

“I’m running for Congress because it’s time to restore faith in government by offering reasonable, innovative and compassionate solutions to our country’s most pressing issues. And it’s time for new and passionate leaders who can help move our country forward. Leaders who want to see the government operating at maximum capacity, unhindered by political divisions and special interests,” he added.

Schiff announced his decision to run for the U.S. Senate seat to replace retiring Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), which prompted a flurry of candidates to jump into the race.

Savage jumped into politics in 2022 when he unsuccessfully ran for West Hollywood City Council.

“In 2003, Savage interned for then-U.S. Sen. Arlen Specter, D-Pa., while studying political science at Stanford,” Fox News noted. “During a 2014 interview with the outlet, Savage said he thought the internship would be a fun experience and that D.C. is all about connections.”

Savage can best be described as a mainstream Democrat with his policy proposals, from his support of abortion to his support for gun control.

“I firmly believe in supporting women’s health and empowering women to make decision and choices about their own lives. After the Supreme Court ruling in June 2022, it is important that we codify Roe v. Wade,” his website says. “In Congress, I will fight to protect the right to choose, expand protections and improve access to affordable healthcare. I will also fight to advance paid maternity leave.”