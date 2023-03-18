Public Library Director Fired After Staff Allegedly Tried to Shut Down Kirk Cameron Reading Event

A public library director in Tennessee has reportedly been fired following allegations that he and some library staff tried to shut down a children’s reading event last month featuring conservative actor Kirk Cameron.

The Sumner County Library Board voted 4 to 3 on Wednesday to terminate Hendersonville Public Library director Allan Morales, according to a report from News Channel 5 Nashville.

Morales lost his job after last month’s children’s library event that featured Kirk Cameron, swimmer Riley Gaines, and Duck Dynasty star Missy Robertson. It was Missy Robertson who accused the librarian of organizing a campaign against the event, though she didn’t use his name.

“He started a campaign in the community to shut [the event] down without officially canceling it because then he knew that it wouldn’t be good for their library,” Robertson reportedly said on a recent episode of BlazeTV’s “Unashamed with Phil & Jase Robertson.”

She alleged that while she and others were trying to shoot promotional videos, some library staffers began behaving disruptively to prevent the team from recording footage.

“They’re slamming books together. They’re kicking cabinets. They’re hollering out loud,” said Robertson.

In a Facebook post, Kirk Cameron referenced “unkind pushback” from “one disgruntled librarian.”

“Despite the rain and the unkind pushback (from one disgruntled librarian), an OVERFLOW crowd of families, mayors, county commissioners, and celebs welcomed and joined us at the library in Hendersonville, TN. for singing the National Anthem, Pledge of Allegiance to the flag, praying and teaching faith in God and moral values to our kids,” Cameron wrote.

Kirk Cameron has been holding children’s reading events at public libraries around the country to promote patriotism, faith, and other values at a time when kids are being subjected to left-wing indoctrination, including drag queen story hours.

“I’m joining forces with grandparents, with parents, with patriots, concerned Americans, to prayerfully and purposefully take back the hearts and minds of our children. The Republic depends upon it,” the former Growing Pains star said in a recent interview on SiriusXM’s “Breitbart News Daily” with host Alex Marlow.

