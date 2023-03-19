Christina Ricci: I Was Threatened with a Lawsuit for Wanting Boundaries in a Sex Scene

Actress Christina Ricci claimed Wednesday that she was once threatened with a lawsuit because she was reluctant to shoot a sex scene in the way her film producers desired.

After being asked by The View co-host Sarah Haines about the differences between her own experiences in Hollywood and what she has seen other young actresses deal with, Ricci revealed she was once threatened with a lawsuit because she wanted to set “boundaries” for the shoot.

“It’s really great. Us older ladies talk about it all the time. It’s amazing to see that they don’t necessarily have to go through the things we had to go through. They’re able to say, ‘I don’t want to do this sex scene,’ ‘I’m not going to be naked,'” Ricci said.

“They can set boundaries for themselves that we were never allowed to do,” the Yellowjackets star added. “Someone threatened to sue me once because I didn’t want to do this sex scene in a certain way. It’s really changed and it’s great to see.”

This was not Ricci’s first time mentioning her experience of being threatened with a lawsuit over her objection to a sex scene.

Last summer, in an interview with Variety, the actress said, “I remember once on a movie saying I wasn’t comfortable with something and they threatened to sue me if I didn’t do it. That would never happen now.”

The type of behavior that Ricci described is typical of Hollywood, an industry that relishes lecturing everyday Americans while members of that same industry engage in debauchery.

Last week, Netflix’s Stranger Things star Grace Van Dien revealed that she quit acting after a producer on an unnamed movie suggested she join him for a threesome.

Last summer, actress Mena Suvari said that being pulled into the sex abuse culture of Hollywood helped her nail her role in the 1999 film, American Beauty.

In 2021, actress Keira Knightley noted that every woman she knows has been sexually harassed in some way, which even include threats and violence.

In 2017, three decades’ worth of sexual misconduct allegations against the now-disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein were brought to the light. And over the years, many in Hollywood appeared to have known about Weinstein’s behavior but said nothing about it.

