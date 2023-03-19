Media Mogul David Geffen, 80, Marries 30-Year-Old Boyfriend

Billionaire Hollywood mogul and Democrat donor David Geffen married his boyfriend Donovan Michaels, who is a staggering 50 years his junior, last weekend.

The 80-year-old and 30-year-old were married in a small, secret ceremony in Beverly Hills, California, according to a report by Showbiz411. Little-used social media profiles for Michaels give the appearance of a New York City-dwelling aspiring fitness model; his Twitter account is categorized as a “Media Personality” and his Instagram as a “Movie Character.”

Geffen has donated to the disgraced anti-Trump super PAC Lincoln Project, which later became engulfed in multiple scandals, including its co-founder John Weaver facing allegations from over 20 young men accusing him of sending “inappropriate” and unsolicited sexually charged messages.

In 2021, Geffen signed a letter opposing voter integrity laws. And in 2020, the billionaire was mocked after he notified the world that he planned to avoid the coronavirus pandemic by hunkering down aboard his private yacht, Rising Sun, which was sailing somewhere off the coast of the Grenadines in the Caribbean at the time.

Glad that David Geffen is ok. pic.twitter.com/wobVEX7CWG — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) March 28, 2020

In 2015, Justin Griggs, a gay porn star and prostitute who claimed to have engaged in group sex with Geffen for money, said he feared discussing his relationship with the media mogul because he was afraid for his safety.

Griggs, who had been called as a government witness, told the FBI he was apprehensive about discussing Geffen because the billionaire was “very powerful and you feared for the safety if you disclose information.”

“It was really just hanging out, surfing, grilling out, going to dinner, and then we would have sex, group sex,” Griggs testified.

