Chelsea Handler Responds to Nashville Shooting: ‘Every Politician Who Votes Against Gun Reform Is a Murderer’

Left-wing comedian Chelsea Handler has come up with a novel way of pushing gun control: she is accusing any politician who votes against it of being an actual murderer.

Responding to Monday’s shooting at a Christian school in Nashville, Chelsea Handler made no mention of the actual murderer — a 28-year-old female-to-male transgender who opened fire and killed six people, including three children. Instead, Handler attacked guns, the NRA, and politicians who support the Second Amendment.

“Every politician who votes against gun reform is a murderer,” she tweeted Tuesday. “Watching children get shot and taking money from the NRA  is a crime against humanity, Same people who denied climate change, because ‘it’s not a problem.’  Well, look at us all now.”

Other Hollywood celebrities joined in the chorus in what appeared like a concerted effort to wrest back control of the media narrative following the revelation that the shooter was transgender.

Rob Reiner blamed Republican lawmakers who “care more about donations from the gun lobby than the slaughter of our children.”

Star Trek actor George Takei simply blamed “Republicans.”

NBC’s The West Wing star Bradley Whitford said those who support the Second Amendment are in a “death cult.”

