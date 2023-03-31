Caitlyn Jenner has stirred the wrath of drag queen celebrities after the former Olympic champion publicly condemned the “radical rainbow mafia,” claiming it is engaging in the grooming of children and is using violence to achieve its political goals.

In an incendiary series of tweets on Thursday, Caitlyn Jenner didn’t hold back when calling the “rainbow mafia” “the worst thing that has ever happened to LGBT people,” and even “domestic terrorists.” Jenner appeared to be reacting to Monday’s shooting in Nashville in which a transgender individual gunned down six people, including three children, at a Christian school.

We live in a beautiful country called America, where we are free to be whomever we want. The Radical Rainbow Mafia has hijacked LGBT ppl and is the worst thing that has ever happened to LGBT ppl! They are DOMESTIC TERRORISTS! — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) March 30, 2023

Jenner later added, “I don’t consider grooming children a value. I don’t consider violence to shut down opposition a value. The Radical Rainbow Mafia is dangerous!”

Let’s be very clear… The Radical Rainbow Mafia is a threat to peace and order. They are a fringe group of ‘activists’ hijacking the LGBT population. It is an utter shame! It’s beyond a shame…it’s DANGEROUS! — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) March 30, 2023

The Radical Rainbow Mafia is a domestic terror group… quickly becoming akin to white supremacist orgs. — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) March 30, 2023

To the people saying I started the Radical Rainbow Mafia… you are WRONG! I have been a celebrity since I made our nation proud in ‘76. I had no choice as one of the most famous people in the world to be public with my decision. I use my voice responsibly. — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) March 30, 2023

Jenner’s tweets provoked harsh responses from a bevy of drag celebrities.

A drag queen named “Trinity the Tuck” wrote, “Your face is a domestic terrorist. You should be ashamed to call yourself part of this community.”

Your face is a domestic terrorist. You should be ashamed to call yourself part of this community. You are disgusting and everyone laughs at you. EVERYONE! The left and the right.. pathetic. — Trinity The Tuck (@TrinityTheTuck) March 31, 2023

Drag queen Bianca del Rio brought up Jenner’s fatal car accident in 2015.

The only TERRORIST is YOU behind the wheel of a car. — Bianca Del Rio (@TheBiancaDelRio) March 30, 2023

Other drag performers accused Jenner of “self-hatred” and exploitative behavior.

For someone who was desperate for OUR community to accept them when they came out and then exploit our trans family for a TV show to benefit them to say this?

Trash as always Caitlyn. Vroom Vroom into the bin baby 🚗🗑️ https://t.co/Np5yEB9kXX — Cheryl Hole (@CherylHoleQueen) March 31, 2023

Radical LGBTQ activists have increasingly focused their efforts on promoting gender transitions for children, resulting in a growing number of young kids and adolescents suddenly identifying as transgender and “non-binary.”

More states are pushing back against the trend, including Florida and Tennessee, which have banned sex-change procedures for minors. In return, trans activists have claimed these laws are the equivalent of a “genocide” of trans people.

Consequently, some trans people are calling for violent responses against those who oppose their ideology.

Just days before the Nashville Christian school shooting, a mob of pro-trans protesters in New Zealand assaulted a feminist activist and her supporters to prevent her from speaking in public.

