Caitlyn Jenner: ‘Radical Rainbow Mafia Has Hijacked LGBT People,’ ‘They Are Domestic Terrorists’

Caitlyn Jenner
Michael Tran/Getty Images
David Ng

Caitlyn Jenner has stirred the wrath of drag queen celebrities after the former Olympic champion publicly condemned the “radical rainbow mafia,” claiming it is engaging in the grooming of children and is using violence to achieve its political goals.

In an incendiary series of tweets on Thursday, Caitlyn Jenner didn’t hold back when calling the “rainbow mafia” “the worst thing that has ever happened to LGBT people,” and even “domestic terrorists.” Jenner appeared to be reacting to Monday’s shooting in Nashville in which a transgender individual gunned down six people, including three children, at a Christian school.

Jenner later added, “I don’t consider grooming children a value. I don’t consider violence to shut down opposition a value. The Radical Rainbow Mafia is dangerous!”

Jenner’s tweets provoked harsh responses from a bevy of drag celebrities.

A drag queen named “Trinity the Tuck” wrote, “Your face is a domestic terrorist. You should be ashamed to call yourself part of this community.”

Drag queen Bianca del Rio brought up Jenner’s fatal car accident in 2015.

Other drag performers accused Jenner of “self-hatred” and exploitative behavior.

Radical LGBTQ activists have increasingly focused their efforts on promoting gender transitions for children, resulting in  a growing number of young kids and adolescents suddenly identifying as transgender and “non-binary.”

More states are pushing back against the trend, including Florida and Tennessee, which have banned sex-change procedures for minors. In return, trans activists have claimed these laws are the equivalent of a “genocide” of trans people.

Consequently, some trans people are calling for violent responses against those who oppose their ideology.

Just days before the Nashville Christian school shooting, a mob of pro-trans protesters in New Zealand assaulted a feminist activist and her supporters to prevent her from speaking in public.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

 

