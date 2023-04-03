CMT used its 2023 Music Awards to announce a new partnership with Sandy Hook Promise, a gun control group founded after the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

County singer and CMT Music Awards host Kelsea Ballerini (pictured) opened Sunday’s awards by pointing to the Nashville Christian school shooting and calling for “real action” against gun violence.

Access Hollywood noted Ballerini pointed out three nine-year-old children and three adults were killed in the Christian school attack. She said the six victims “walked into the Covenant School and didn’t walk out.”

Billboard reported Ballerini dedicated the 2023 CMT Music Awards “to the ever-growing list of families, friends, survivors, witnesses and responders whose lives continue to forever be changed by gun violence.”

She added, “I pray deeply that the closeness and the community we feel through the next few hours of music can soon turn into action, like real action that moves us forward together to make change for the safety of our kids and our loved ones.

CMT tweeted video of radio personality Carissa Culiner announcing CMT’s partnership with Sandy Hook Promise:

We’re so proud to be collaborating with @sandyhook at this year’s #CMTAwards. To learn more about gun violence prevention, please visit https://t.co/OgsIWzknZg 💚 pic.twitter.com/vM62ccuQ1t — CMT (@CMT) April 3, 2023

On April 14, 2015, Breitbart News reported that country singer Tim McGraw was holding a fundraiser for gun control Sandy Hook Promise in Connecticut.

On April 22, 2023, Breitbart News pointed out that Sandy Hook Promise was a gun control group which supported a confiscatory gun control bill which was then moving through the Oregon legislature. Sandy Hook Promise opposed arming teachers for self-defense in Georgia in 2014 and sought expanded background checks for gun sales at the federal and state level.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.