James Woods Slams White House ‘Hosting a Dog and Pony Show in New York’ While China, Russia Plot World Domination

Veteran actor James Woods sounded off on the indictment of former President Donald Trump on Tuesday, calling it a cheap distraction from America’s real enemies.

Sharing an article from Fox News about China’s new nuclear submarines, Woods said that the White House is “ghost hosting a dog and pony show in New York” instead of dealing with real problems.

“China and Russia colluding to carve up the world is what the puppet masters pulling the strings in the White House SHOULD be concerned with. Instead they’re ghost hosting a dog and pony show in New York, while our president naps,” he said.

According to the Fox News article, the U.S. military recently determined that China keeps at least one nuclear submarine out at sea at all times.

“The Pentagon announced the discovery in a little-known report in late November of last year. China maintains a fleet of six nuclear-capable submarines, carrying missiles that could hit the continental United States from the South China Sea,” said the report.

“Analysts say China’s new policy will place further strain on U.S. and allied forces in the region as they attempt to track China’s vessels,” it added.

In an early tweet on Tuesday, Woods also decried the Manhattan judge’s decision not to allow cameras in the courtroom during the former president’s arraignment.

“No public trial for a presidential candidate? So even the information stream will be strangled and thus controlled by one political party. The most grievous attack on the checks and balances inherent in our constitution in play right out of the gate,” he tweeted.

As Breitbart News reported on Tuesday, the former president pled not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree relating to alleged hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Trump was arrested around 1:35 p.m. and appeared before the judge, who charged him with 34 counts of falsifying business records, at 2:45 p.m. Trump pleaded not guilty to indictment No. 71543-23. Per the judge’s orders, the media was not allowed to live stream the court proceedings. Photographers, however, were allowed to enter the courtroom to take photos before the proceedings began. The photographers captured images for a few minutes before they were seen leaving the courtroom.

Despite rumored reports, Manhattan Judge Juan Merchan did not impose a gag order on the former president, which presumably gives him license to talk about the proceedings before it goes to trial.

“He’s frustrated, he’s upset, but I’ll tell you what: he’s motivated,” Trump attorney Todd Blanche also told reporters outside the court house. “[It’s] a political prosecution. The indictment itself is boilerplate.”