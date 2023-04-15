Report: Arnold Schwarzenegger Mistakenly Fills in Service Trench He Thought Was a Pothole

Actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger showed off his handyman skills Tuesday when he posted a video of himself filling in what he said was a pothole that was wreaking havoc with drivers in Los Angeles’ Brentwood neighborhood.

But the pothole reportedly wasn’t a pothole at all, but rather a permitted service trench created by the local gas utility.

Today, after the whole neighborhood has been upset about this giant pothole that’s been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it. I always say, let’s not complain, let’s do something about it. Here you go. pic.twitter.com/aslhkUShvT — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) April 11, 2023

“This location is not a pothole,” a spokesperson for the City of Los Angeles told NBC Los Angeles. “It’s a service trench that relates to active, permitted work being performed at the location by SoCal Gas, who expects the work to be completed by the end of May.”

“As is the case with similar projects impacting City streets, SoCal Gas will be required to repair the area once their work is completed,” the spokesperson said.

SoCalGas told the L.A. Times that its crews completed an upgrade on a pipeline at the end of January and “applied temporary paving over the excavation.”

While SoCalGas normally applies permanent paving within about 30 days of a project’s completion, the schedule was delayed due to the rain, according to the Times.

Schwarzenegger didn’t appear to buy the official explanation in a followup tweet Thursday from his chief of staff, Daniel Ketchell. “It’s always important to take bureaucratic damage control with a grain of salt,” he tweeted.

It’s always important to take bureaucratic damage control with a grain of salt. First, they implied @schwarzenegger paved over active gas work that would finish at the end of May. Then, the truth came out: the gas work was done in January (and the timeline for paving sped up). pic.twitter.com/37jCGFx85L — Daniel Ketchell (@ketch) April 13, 2023

Schwarznegger has spent recent years berating conservatives about mask wearing, preaching the woke gospel of climate change, and mocking Trump supporters.

