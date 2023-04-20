Nolte: ‘Daily Show’ Celebrity Guest-Host Ratings Are LOL

For the last few weeks, the far-left Comedy Central has used celebrities* to guest host its basement-rated Daily Show, and now that the ratings are in, get ready to lol.

Oh, yes… For those asking, the Daily Show is still on the air.

The previous host, Trevor Noah, left the show in December. For those of you who don’t recognize the name Trevor Noah, welcome to The Majority.

Anyway, after “total failure” Trevor Noah exited into obscurity, the laughably-named Comedy Central decided to temporarily replace him with celebrity* guest hosts. Here are the results—the averages during their respective hosting gigs. And if you want to know just how big of a total failure Trevor Noah was, these pathetic celebrity” guest host numbers represent an overall 13 percent improvement over Noah’s numbers:

Al Franken – 792,000 total average viewers

John Leguizamo – 633,000 total average viewers

Sarah Silverman – 613,000 total average viewers

Kal Penn – 606,000 total average viewers

Hasan Minhaj – 602,000 total viewers

Marlon Wayans – 554,000 total viewers

Wanda Sykes – 548,000 total viewers

Chelsea Handler – 542,000 total viewers

Leslie Jones – 535,000 total viewers

L. Hughley – 459,000 total viewers

Here’s my question… How does it feel to lose to a 71-year-old serial-groping hasbeen named Al Franken?

HAHAHAHAHA!!!

Imagine how uncool and unpopular Sarah Silverman and Wanda Sykes and John Leguizamo and Leslie Jones are that they lost a ratings race to Al freaken Franken.

That‘s my primary takeaway from the ratings news… How great is it that Comedy Central serves up a mix of nine women/homosexuals/racial minorities, and who wins? The old, straight white guy. Comedy Central’s viewers are undoubtedly sexist, racist, and homophobic. Oh, and Islamophobic to boot.

It gets better:

While a search for a permanent host is underway, several of the celebrities, including Jones, Handler and Penn, have publicly thrown their hat in the ring to take over the hosting gig full-time.

Yeah, well, the high-water mark for that triumvirate of talent is Penn, with 606,000 average viewers.

Comedy Central’s right there on the cutting edge of comedy. Why not just go back to the dry well with Jon Stewart?

Oh, yeah, the former comedian named Jon Stewart is pulling in even lower numbers.

If Comedy Central cared about ratings and being on the cutting edge, they’d try to poach this guy… But Comedy Central doesn’t care about anything other than being good dogs in the left-wing collective.

*Obviously, outside of their tiny, left-wing bubble, these people are nothing close to celebrities. Johnny Carson was a celebrity. Jack Nicholson is a celebrity. These losers could rub themselves in raw meat and still not attract flies.

