Tim Robbins Slams Top Democrats for Threatening Journalist Matt Taibbi with Jail over Twitter Files

Hollywood star Tim Robbins has slammed prominent Democrat lawmakers for threatening to jail independent journalist Matt Taibbi over his reporting on the Twitter Files, which showed large-scale collusion between the federal government and Twitter to censor conservatives.

In a scorching tweet posted Monday, Tim Robbins specifically named Reps. Hakeem Jefferies and Jerry Nadler (D-NY), as well as Virgin Islands delegate Stacey Plaskett, saying it is now an “embarrassing, shameful time for the Democrats and the ‘free’ press.”

Democrats are threatening to throw Matt Taibbi in jail for his reporting on the Twitter Files, which showed how federal law enforcement agencies worked with Twitter to suppress conservative views and voices. He has also reported on the government’s attempts to censor Google and Facebook.r

Taibbi has also been outspoken about the mainstream news media’s ongoing attempts to censor the Hunter Biden scandal. Many news outlets falsely called the Hunter Biden laptop scandal “Russian disinformation” in an attempt to bury the story in the weeks just before the 2020 presidential election.

C-SPAN

In his tweet Monday, Robbins blasted the mainstream news media for trying to cover up the Twitter scandal.

“Mainstream media have not only ignored the story but now attack the journalists, effectively serving as a thuggish censorship arm of the government,” the Oscar-winning Mystic River actor wrote. “What an embarrassing, shameful time for the Democrats and the ‘free’ press. You are losing any shred of credibility you had, you fucking fools.”

