‘Hunger Games’ Prequel Casts Trans Actor as Younger Version of Woman from Original Series

Hunter Schafer, the transgender star of HBO’s Euphoria, will have a role in the upcoming Hunger Games prequel, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, playing the younger self of a character that was portrayed by a woman in the original series.

The first trailer for the Hunger Games prequel was published on Thursday, giving viewers a sneak peak of what they can expect this November, when the film is released.

The film’s target audience of young girls will see transgenderism normalized with Schafer — a male actor who identifies as a woman — playing a supporting character named Tigris Snow.

Watch Below:

The film also stars West Side Story star Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird, How to Get Away with Murder star Viola Davis as Dr. Volumnia Gaul, HBO’s Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage as Casca Highbottom, and Epix’s Billy the Kid star Tom Blyth as Coriolanus Snow.

In the original Hunger Games trilogy, Schafer’s character reportedly appears in the final book — which has been adapted into two films — to protect Katniss Everdeen and other members of her resistance group as they fight through the Capitol to put an end to the Hunger Games.

Tigris Snow was originally portrayed by actress Eugenie Bondurant in the film’s final sequel, Mockingjay: Part Two. Yet in today’s new woke society, the role of Snow’s younger self has gone to a male actor — yet another instance of men intruding into and ultimately dominating women’s spaces.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is not the only film to promulgate the concept of transgenderism, as Hollywood has become obsessed with sexual identities (as long as it isn’t straight) and gender-bending concepts.

In recent years, LGBTQIA2S+ characters have hit a record high on television, and there is virtually no piece of entertainment in which viewers can avoid seeing same-sex relationships, some type of “non-binary,” “they/them” identity, or transgender propaganda, thanks to organizations like GLAAD constantly monitoring and lobbying the industry.

