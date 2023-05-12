Music Legend Smokey Robinson: ‘I Don’t Want to be Called African-American, I Want to be Called American American’

Music Legend Smokey Robinson told CNN’s Chris Wallace in a recent interview that he doesn’t want to be called an “African American,” because his people fought and “died and have done everything for this country.”

“I don’t want to be called African-American. I want to be called American American,” Robinson told Wallace.

“I think that when they call black people who were born and raised for generations in this country — if you accept the handle of ‘African American,’ that says that you don’t accept being an American American,” the “You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me” singer said.

“You don’t accept being born in Chicago or New York or Detroit or wherever you were born — for generations your family has been there. You know? [They] built this country, too. Sweat and tears and all that, and fought in every war, okay? So, this is my country here,” Robinson added.

“So, I don’t want to be called African American. I’m American American,” the music legend affirmed. “My people died and have done everything for this country.”

Robinson’s full interview with Wallace is set to air on Friday night.

This is not the first time Robinson has aired these sentiments.

Last year, the singer said he believes using the term “African American” disclaims all the contributions that black black people have made to the United States.

“I think that when you [use the term African-American], you’re disclaiming all the contributions that black people have made to America,” he said. “I consider myself to be a black American, and I enjoy being called black, and black has been so negativized as a color down throughout history by those who wanted to negativize it.”

“And so, it spilled over into the black community and to the black people. And even black people back in the day calling each other Black was a sign for a fight — like black was so negative,” Robinson added.

