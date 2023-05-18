Pop Star Jo Jo Siwa Shares Video of Burglars Breaking Into Her L.A. Home: ‘Life is Scary’

YouTube megastar and former Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa shared “terrifying” video to social media featuring video of burglars who broke into her Los Angeles home on Monday.

“Do me a favor and hug your people extra tight tonight. Life is SCARY. And you never know when anything could happen,” she wrote along with the video, according to People magazine.

“We were robbed last night at 2:40(ish)AM… It was an armed robbery which is very scary,” the 19-year-old told her followers. “It was a REALLLLLY long night on the phone with my security, family, and LAPD.”

The L.A.P.D. told TMZ that they responded to a call from Siwa’s alarm company about the break-in.

Police found the performer’s door open when they arrived and the perpetrators gone.

Siwa, who was on a cruise at the time of the break-in, said there was “lots of materialistic damage,” but added that the damage could be repaired.

“I’m just happy that my family and pups are safe. Most important thing to me,” the Dancing with the Stars contestant added.

It does not appear that the police have any leads on the burglars.

Siwa recently came between the former stars of Full House stars Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin when the latter supported Siwa who blasted Brue for planning films that celebrate “traditional marriage.”

The break-ins at celebrity homes in California have become an epidemic. In Dec., Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee’s L.A. home was reportedly “trashed” during a home invasion

In Oct., rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s L.A home was broken into and hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of her belongings were stolen.

TV host and actor Arsenio Hall was hit with two break-ins and he was almost robbed twice while at his L.A. home.

In February, the home of fashion mogul, model, and tattoo icon Kat Von D was burglarized. And an armed man was arrested after targeting White Lotus and Baywatch star Alexandra Daddario’s house.

In June, actor Casey Affleck’s girlfriend actress Caylee Cowan was alone in their L.A. home at around 3:00 a.m., when she awoke in her bedroom to find a home invader standing over her.

