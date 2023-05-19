British Celebrity Couple Carrie and David Grant Say Three of Their Children Are ‘Trans or Non-Binary’

British celebrity couple Carrie and David Grant have claimed that three of their four children are transgender or gender “non-binary,” with one of them coming out as trans at the age of ten.

Their revelation adds to the growing list of celebrities who have transgender children, including Charlize Theron, Jamie Lee Curtis, Cynthia Nixon, and couple Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade.

In an interview with the Belfast Telegraph, the TV presenter couple said that their four children – all of whom are neurodivergent, meaning they fall somewhere on the autism spectrum – have a “smorgasbord of different needs.”

The couple revealed they are parents to Olive, 28, Tylan, 21, Arlo, 17, and Nathan, 13.

Carrie Grant told the newspaper that Arlo was the first to discuss gender identity, declaring herself a boy at age 10.

“Arlo just declared in the middle of dinner one night: ‘Everyone, I just want to tell you, I’m a boy. My name is Ian’,” she said.

“And the two older children just went, ‘Ian’s a terrible name. Your name has to be something better than that.’ David and I looked at each other in amazement, the response was so beautiful.”

Carrie Grant said she was initially confused about the term “non-binary.”

“It wasn’t until Tylan said, in 2020, ‘I’m non-binary and these are my pronouns’, that I went, ‘Now, hang on a minute, what does that mean?'” she recalled. “And that’s the point at which, for me anyway, I jumped in and just kind of went: ‘OK, I need to really understand this.'”

The couple is planning to write about their experiences in the upcoming book A Very Modern Family.

“The stuff that we learn, when we are working with our children, works for us. It works for other people… we wanted to pass some of that on,” David Grant told the newspaper.

