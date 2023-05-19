Paramount+ Preps ‘Pansexual’ Dating Series ‘Love Allways’

If there isn’t already enough LGBTQIA2S+ content on your television screen, Paramount+ will soon be hosting the entertainment industry’s latest queer dating series, called Love Allways, which will feature a “pansexual” bachelorette looking for love.

The term “pansexual” refers to people who claim that they can be romantically interested in anyone — whether that person be a woman, a man, a woman who thinks she is a man, or a man who thinks he is a woman.

ALL is fair in love and war 💝 🌹 and the tea is HOT. See you June 2nd @paramountplus #ParamountPlus #LoveALLways pic.twitter.com/0ZOEG4jfAv — Awesomeness (@awesomenesstv) May 15, 2023

The first season of Love Allways will feature pansexual bachelorette Lexi Paloma, who is “freed from typical dating show gender norms as she sets out to find true love,” according to a report by Deadline.

The first three episodes are set to premiere on Paramount+ on June 2, with the other seven episodes being released weekly on Paramount+, as well as Awesomeness’ YouTube channel.

The 10-episode series will reportedly include drama, betrayal, passion, and jealousy, as Paloma tries to narrow down her pool of dating prospects.

Spicy Mari and Anthony Recenello, who are billed as professional relationship gurus, will help the pansexual bachelorette through the process of deciding who to choose. They will also act as mentors to the contestants.

Love Allways is simply the latest show shoving LGBTQIA2S+ propaganda in front of the eyes of consumers who cannot seem to escape from seeing such content.

In recent years, Hollywood has become obsessed with sexuality and gender-bending concepts. Now, consumers of entertainment find it virtually impossible to avoid viewing LGBT or non-binary content when they are watching television, thanks to organizations like GLAAD constantly monitoring and lobbying the industry.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.