Striking Transgender Hollywood Writers Picket Outside Netflix Offices: ‘Give Us Trans TV, Not ChatGPT’

Striking transgender Hollywood writers and their supporters targeted Netflix offices in Los Angeles on Thursday as part of the Writers Guild of America’s ongoing work stoppage against the studios.

Dozens of transgender writers congregated outside Netflix’s building on Sunset Boulevard near the 101 Freeway with WGA strike signs reading “They/Them Causing May/Hem”; “Give us Trans TV, not ChatGPT”; and “My pronouns are pay/me.”

Many transgender activists are still angry at Netflix for its partnership with comedian Dave Chappelle, who regularly tells transgender jokes during his stand-up performances and has refused to apologize or back down in the face of the woke cancel mob.

They were joined by GLAAD as well as members of IATSE, the union that represents crew members.

GLAAD staff was so proud to join the WGA Trans Subcommittee at yesterday’s #TransTakeOver at Netflix. Authentic trans stories create acceptance. We need trans storytellers and we need them to be paid. #WGAstrong pic.twitter.com/oe4etbN6cD — GLAAD (@glaad) May 19, 2023

As Breitbart News reported, Hollywood writers walked off the job earlier this month after the major studios failed to reach a new contract with the Writers Guild of America, throwing numerous TV shows and streaming series into jeopardy.

It marks the first time Hollywood writers have walked off the job since the 2007-2008 strike, which lasted three months and brought the industry to a virtual standstill.

Striking writers are demanding more generous compensation as the streaming revolution continues to takeover the industry. The guild has argued that the shorter seasons favored by streaming services — with most shows having ten or fewer episodes per season — have been detrimental to writers, who must find work on multiple shows to make ends meet.

They are also worried studios will replace them with artificial intelligence technology, which would render most writers obsolete or reduce them to polishing scripts generated by A.I. applications.