Jay Z and Beyoncé Purchase Most Expensive Home in California History, Won’t Sell Current Bel-Air Mansion

Celebrity entrepeneur Jay Z and his superstar wife Beyoncé — known for their support of left-wing politicians like Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Joe Biden — are taking possession of the most expensive home in California history with their purchase of a new Malibu palace.

According to TMZ, the couple have purchased the nearly 40,000 square-foot home for the princely sum of $200 million, beating the state’s previous private home purchase record of $177 million. It will be the nation’s second most expensive private home purchase, behind a property in New York City which sold for $238 million — a Central Park South penthouse purchased by billionaire Ken Griffin in 2019.

Jay-Z and Beyonce Purchase Most Expensive Home Ever in California https://t.co/5unNLfuljU — TMZ (@TMZ) May 19, 2023

The couple seems to have negotiated their way out of setting a national record, though, as the mansion was listed for an incredible $295 million.

“The house sits on an 8-acre bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean in the Paradise Cove area … AKA Billionaires’ Row.” TMZ added.

The home was designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando, who also designed the house that Kanye West bought in Malibu.

It took original owner William Bell, who is the foremost art collector in the world, 15 years to complete its construction.

The couple already own a Bel-Air mansion that they bought for $88 million in 2017 before pumping an additional $12 million into it for upgrades. According to an update from TMZ, they will not sell that home.

Beyonce & Jay-Z bought a Bel-Air mansion for $88 million, one of the most expensive real estate deals in LA County https://t.co/3Lp4cBnib3 — TheMLS.com (@TheMLSofChoice) August 28, 2017

The Malibu home was sold by Kurt Rappaport for the original owner.

According to the L.A. Times several other big-dollar home purchases include, “WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum paid $87 million for a Paradise Cove home in 2021, and billionaire Public Storage heir Tamara Gustavson put her place on the market last year for $127.5 million. In 2016, a tiny mobile home there traded hands for $5.3 million.”

Meanwhile, as most of America suffers in this disastrous Biden economy, the power couple continues to stump for far left candidates — such as their campaigning for two-time loser Hillary Clinton in 2016.

The 41-year-old Beyoncé has repeatedly promoted the Black Lives Matter movement, and according to a poll released in 2018, she is the most politically divisive celebrity in America.

As to Jay Z, he constantly attacked President Trump and in 2018 said that his administration is pushing Americans to “talk about why white men are so privileged in this country.”

Beyoncé also gushed about how wonderful the Obamas are, especially former first lady Michelle.

The two celebrities famously vacationed in Cuba in 2013, in defiance of the United States’ embargo against the Communist country.

