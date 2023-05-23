Ellen Barkin: ‘I F**kin Hate These Motherf**ing Republicans. Every Last One. F**k Them One and All’

Hollywood star Ellen Barkin just told half the country that she “fuckin” hates them.

On Tuesday, Ellen Barkin tweeted her unqualified hatred off Republicans, though she did apologize for her profane language. “I fuckin hate these motherf*king Republicans,” she wrote. “Every last one. F*ck them one and all.”

It remains unclear what set off Barkin’s social media meltdown.

She has recently tweeted about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) as well as the federal debt ceiling negotiations. She also retweeted the NAACP’s laughable “travel advisory” warning black people to avoid visiting Florida.

Ellen Barkin has a history of obscene and unhinged social media outbursts aimed at conservatives. In 2020, the actress called then-President Donald Trump a “murderous motherfucker.” She also called Trump “rapist in chief.”

At the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Barkin claimed Trump was “responsible for more deaths than Kennedy, Johnson, and Nixon.” More American have died of the coronavirus under President Joe Biden than Trump, but Barkin has so far failed to highlight this inconvenient fact.

Barkin recently accused her Sea of Love director Harold Becker of ripping off her merkin — a cloth covering her crotch — during the filming of a nude scene. She alleged Becker snatched the merkin so abruptly that he took “some pubic hair with him.”

