Gay rapper Lil Nas X took to social media Thursday to mock parents who are boycotting retail giant Target for selling a line of LGBTQIA2S+ “Pride” clothing aimed at infants, preschoolers, and grade school-aged kids.

The artist wrote in the voice of an outraged conservative parent, mocking the right for its assault on Target, gay website Pink News reported.

In his May 25 post, the “Sun Goes Down” rapper wrote that he “can’t believe target is supporting this nonsense, im never shopping there again, my son is not ‘too cool for school[.]’ these shirts are ridiculous. he is going to school and he WILL learn.”

Lil Nas X — real name Montero Lamar Hill, known for fusing homoeroticism with Satanic imagery — was reacting to a widespread boycott effort against Target’s Pride 2023 capsule collection, which was created in collaboration with queer (and Satanist) artists and includes t-shirts, pants, bibs, rompers, and dresses for kids featuring LGBTQIA2S+ slogans. Target also offers pride-themed clothing for pets and adults.

Target also came under fire for its “tuck-friendly” line of swimwear that, while only available in adult sizes, have reportedly been found displayed near or with children’s apparel in some locations.

The lines of kids’ merchandise have galvanized conservatives to boycott the retailer, sending Target to alter its store displays to push the Pride clothing line away from store entrances — even removing the line entirely in some locations.

The retailer was also blasted for partnering with U.K.-based designer Abprallen, which actually features slogans on kids’ clothing saying “Satan loves you” and “Satan respects pronouns.”

After the outrage, Target removed these products from stores as well as its website.

Target has become the latest focus of conservative boycotts as the boycott of Bud Light seems to have morphed into a cultural movement and the boycott is now running on autopilot.

Conservative Ohio Republican U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance even noted that he is no longer shopping at Target.

“Target could have decided to stay out of the culture wars, instead it decided to wage war on a large share of its customer base. I no longer shop at Target, and it seems many families are doing the same,” he tweeted on Friday.

Lil Nas X has had at least one run-in with the radical transgender lobby after he made a joke on Twitter that the leftists didn’t like. In March, he posted a tweet joking about how he had “transitioned” and added a photo of a woman who looked remarkably similar to him.

As Pink News noted, the rapper deleted the tweet and apologized after receiving backlash.

Breitbart News’ John Binder named Lil Nas X one of the “Worst Dressed” at this year’s Met Gala, when the recording artist went nearly nude in a sequined demon getup.

