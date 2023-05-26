J.D. Vance: ‘I No Longer Shop at Target’

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) is among those who said he will no longer shop at Target as the company moves even further to the left, proudly pushing the transgender agenda and indoctrination of children.

“Target could have decided to stay out of the culture wars, instead it decided to wage war on a large share of its customer base,” Vance said in a social media post Friday.

“I no longer shop at Target, and it seems many families are doing the same,” he added, sharing information on Target’s collapsing stock in the wake of boycotts:

Indeed, Target has remained under fire for weeks following its rollout of this year’s “pride” collection, originally displayed prominently at the front of the department store. This year’s offerings included not only items for adults — from “tuck-friendly” swim attire to shirts that read “Live Laugh Lesbian” — but various items for children and babies as well.

As Breitbart News detailed:

There is also a prominent pride selection for children and babies. The department store is featuring onesies and shirts reading “Bien Proud!” in the colors of the “Progress Pride” flag, which contains additional colors for minorities and transgender individuals. One baby bib reads, “I Am Proud of You Always,” and the store offers an array of other pride-themed items for children and babies — from dresses to shoes to socks.

Target seemingly attempted to save face after viral videos showcased some of the most shocking items found in the pride section, including transgender swimsuits. The Associated Press attempted to “fact-check” the claim of Target offering transgender clothing to children — namely, a swimsuit advertised as having “tuck-friendly” construction to encourage confused males to “tuck” away their genitals to appear more feminine.

Target spokesperson Kayla Castaneda told the Associated Press that the “tuck-friendly” swimwear is only available in adult sizes after some claimed the swimsuits were for children. However, that still does not relieve the company of questions, as some of the children’s swimsuits in the pride section contain tags reading, “Thoughtfully Fit on Multiple Body Types and Gender Expressions.”

Target did not respond to Breitbart News’s request for comment on the meaning of this description, failing to explain what the language means or what message the company is attempting to convey.

The backlash has resulted in some locations moving the pride sections from the front to the back of the store. Target also severed ties with its partnership with satanist designer Abprallen. It originally offered two designs from this brand — a top reading “Cure Transphobia Not Trans People” and a tote bag reading “Too Queer for Here.” Neither are available on the Target website any longer.

However, the woke company is still proudly donating to the activist organization GLSEN, which is devoted to injecting the LGBT agenda into schools.