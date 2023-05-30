Newly Released Jeffrey Epstein Documents Show Connections to More Celebrities — Irina Shayk, David Blaine, Tommy Mottola

A newly released trove of e-mails and other documents from Jeffrey Epstein reportedly shed more light on the late pedophile’s vast network of celebrity pals , including actor-comedian magician David Blaine, artist Jeff Koons, and supermodel Irina Shayk.

Epstein also had phone calls with music industry executive Tommy Mottola. While one e-mail referenced Chris Rock, the actor-comedian has denied ever meeting with Epstein.

The new cache of e-mails, which was obtained by The Daily Mail as well as the Daily Beast, show Jeffrey Epstein met or planned to socialize with a wide spectrum of rich and powerful people in the worlds of politics, finance, and show business.

None of the celebrities named in the latest batch of documents is suspected of having ties to Epstein’s child-sex activities. However, many of the meetings — planned or otherwise — took place after Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to procuring a person under 18 for prostitution and felony solicitation of prostitution.

Epstein died in 2019 in a New York prison while awaiting trial on federal child sex-trafficking charges. The official cause of death was suicide.

Magician David Blaine reportedly attended at least three dinners at Epstein’s house and was so chummy that Epstein’s assistant sent him a reminder of Blaine’s birthday.

Epstein’s schedule also included at least one appointment with Russian supermodel Irina Shayk, phone calls with Tommy Mottola, and get-togethers with Jeff Koons.

In a statement sent through a publicist, Mottola told The Daily Beast: “Mr. Epstein and I shared some mutual acquaintances, and he called me several times to request concert tickets, as many people do.”

Koons and Epstein reportedly met for several dinners, with the conceptual artist bringing his wife Justine along at least once.

In one e-mail dated January 26, 2014, Epstein’s assistant laid out the details of a gathering Epstein had planned for that evening at a New York restaurant. The guest list included numerous people including Woody Allen and wife Soon-Yi Previn, and “maybe Chris Rock,” the email reportedly showed.

A representative for Rock declined to comment to The Daily Beast on any relationship the comedian may have had with Epstein. However, a source close to Rock emphasized to The Daily Beast that the comedian never crossed paths with Epstein in any way.

Rock told the source that he “never met Jeffrey Epstein,” the source said, speculating that Epstein may have confused Rock with fellow comedian Chris Tucker.

As Breitbart News reported, Epstein and Woody Allen reportedly made plans to socialize together every month from 2014 to 2015, according to a previous batch of documents obtained by The Wall Street Journal.

Allen’s spokesperson told the Journal the filmmaker was always accompanied by his wife, Soon-Yi Previn, when socializing with Epstein.

