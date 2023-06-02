Looney Tunes Uses Bugs Bunny to Celebrate Drag Queens for Pride Month: ‘Get Your Drag On’

Looney Tunes — the classic children’s animated brand from Warner Bros. — is celebrating Pride Month by encouraging people to dress up as drag queens.
In a tweet Thursday, which was the first day of Pride Month, the official Looney Tunes Twitter account posted a tribute to Bugs Bunny in various states of female attire — though noticeably not from his turn as Brunnhilde in “What’s Opera, Doc?”
“Happy Pride, get your drag on,” Looney Tunes wrote.
Happy Pride, get your drag on 🌈 pic.twitter.com/W8FccfjEUZ
— Looney Tunes (@LooneyTunes) June 1, 2023
Bugs Bunny has frequently donned disguises as part of the character’s many adventures, dressing both as male and female.
This isn’t the first time a Warner Bros. Discovery property has promoted drag queens.
Last month, the long-running animated TBS series American Dad! officially celebrated drag “herstory” in a new video that marked the show’s 350th episode by naming the alien character Roger as a “drag icon.”
Looney Tunes is just the latest children’s entertainment brand to embrace drag culture.
The Walt Disney Co. has promoted drag culture in a major way, most recently by employing a drag queen greeter at Disneyland in California. Last month, the company invited drag queen Nina West to the world premiere of its live-action The Little Mermaid.
Nina West is quickly becoming a Disney staple following his appearance in the Disney+ LGBTQ Pride concert in 2021, where West hosted the live-stream video that featured other drag queens plus performances of popular Disney songs re-imagined with LGBTQ themes.
Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com
