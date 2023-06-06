Chris Rock Spots Alleged Trespasser He Told Police was Filming Him Outside His NYC Apartment

Comedian Chris Rock caught an alleged trespasser on the fire escape of his New York City home, who he told police was filming him from right outside his window.

Rock called 911 on Sunday from his New York City apartment in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan, to say that he saw a man with a camera lurking outside his window on the fire escape, law enforcement sources told TMZ.

The NYPD rushed to the scene, but the suspect was long gone by the time they got there. Sources told the outlet that the perpetrator had jumped to the ground after Rock saw him, and then got into a white Mercedes, which then sped away.

A law enforcement source told Fox News that the suspect “didn’t attempt to gain entry, but Rock said he saw him filming.”

“The victim states he observed through his window an individual outside on the fire escape,” the NYPD report stated. “The man appeared to be filming.”

“When officers arrived, the individual had fled the scene,” the report added.

Police said that no arrests have been made yet, and that the investigation is still underway.

While most of the trespassing and break-in stories regarding celebrities typically come out of the Democrat-controlled city of Los Angeles, there have been some instances in the Democrat-controlled city of New York as well.

Additionally, crime in New York City has been on the rise in recent years, with many residents now saying that they no longer consider it safe to inhabit the area.

As Breitbart News reported last year, an 87-year-old Broadway singing coach died after being pushed over by a woman in an unprovoked attack near a subway station in Manhattan.

A few months later, a 20-year-old woman was fatally shot in the head while pushing a 3-month-old baby in a stroller in New York City’s Upper East Side neighborhood.

