Broadway Coach, 87, Dies After Being Pushed Near NYC Subway Station

An 87-year-old Broadway singing coach has died five days after being pushed over by a woman in an unprovoked attack near a subway station in Manhattan.

The singing coach, Barbara Maier Gustern — who trained Blondie singer Debbie Harry — was placed on life support after she was shoved to the pavement last week, according to a report by Deadline.

On Tuesday morning, Gustern’s grandson, AJ Gustern, announced her death in a Facebook post, writing, “Today, at 11:15AM, we have lost one of the brightest little flames to ever grace this world.”

“I ask that you all give me a little time and space, but I want to make time for anyone and everyone who wants to know more about her final moments,” he continued. “Bobbob, I love you, you are and always will be my heart.”

“I love you all so much, I could not have made it through these past 5 days without all of your support,” AJ added.

The attack on the singer and vocal coach reportedly occurred in front of her apartment building at W. 28th Street and Eighth Avenue, at around 8.30 p.m. on Thursday.

Gustern was able to give EMS workers a description of the incident — she was shoved from behind by an unknown woman — before lapsing into a coma on the way to Bellevue Medical Center.

At the time of the shoving attack, Gustern was on her way to the Public Theater’s Joe’s Pub venue to watch one of her students perform.

So far, no arrests have been made, but a suspect was caught on surveillance video, apparently moments after the attack. NYPD released the video, asking the public for information.

On Monday, New York State Sen. Brad Hoylman posted the video to Twitter:

Barbara Maier Gustern, an 87-year old Chelsea resident, was attacked on West 28th Street on Thursday at around 9:30 pm. The suspect is a woman with long dark hair who remains at large. 🚨 If you have information call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477 (TIPS)pic.twitter.com/WtDp0bLGv0 — Senator Brad Hoylman (@bradhoylman) March 14, 2022

