Crime Wave: Woman Fatally Shot Pushing Stroller in New York City’s Upper East Side

A 20-year-old woman was fatally shot in the head while pushing a 3-month-old baby in a stroller in New York City’s Upper East Side neighborhood on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred “on East 95th street when an unknown person approached her and fired a single shot into her head from a very close range,” New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said during a press conference Wednesday night.

“Immediately after the shooting, the suspect fled the scene on foot,” Sewell added. “He is described as a male who was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt, sweatpants, and black pants — all black. At this time, there are no arrests.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams used the press briefing to talk about guns, claiming that Wednesday night’s shooting in the Upper East Side was “a result” of firearms being “readily accessible,” adding that it is “a national problem.”

“Earlier today, the police commissioner and I were with the attorney general talking about ghost guns,” Mayor Adams said. “Later in the day, we were with the U.S. Senator — Senator [Kirsten] Gillibrand, talking about gun trafficking.”

“This entire day, we have been addressing the problem of the over-proliferation of guns on our street, how readily accessible they are, and how there is just no fear in using these guns on innocent New Yorkers. And this is the result of that.”

The mayor also took to Twitter to claim that “more guns in our city means more lives lost. It means more babies crying as those who love them lie dead. We cannot allow this epidemic to keep claiming lives.”

We lost a 20 year old woman on the Upper East Side tonight. She was pushing a stroller when a gunman took her life. More guns in our city means more lives lost. It means more babies crying as those who love them lie dead. We cannot allow this epidemic to keep claiming lives. — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) June 30, 2022

New York’s Upper East Side is known for being a posh, wealthy neighborhood with upscale restaurants and affluent tenants.

Crime in the Democrat-controlled city of New York has been on the rise in recent years with many residents now saying that they no longer consider it safe to inhabit the area.

Almost all New Yorkers, 92 percent, say crime is a “serious problem” in the state, including 63 percent who say it is a “very serious problem,” a new Siena College poll found.

In April, Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel said the city is a “scary” place, and “is not what it used to be,” adding that she does not let her daughter walk around the Democrat-run city.

In March, an 87-year-old Broadway singing coach died after being pushed in an unprovoked attack near a subway station in Manhattan.

