Hasbro Sells Gay-Themed Transformers, G.I. Joe Merchandise to Support Group that Held ‘Youth Drag Workshop’

Hasbro — which owns many of the most recognizable children’s toy brands — is celebrating gay pride month by promoting gay-themed merchandise tied to the Transformers, G.I. Joe, and Dungeons & Dragons.

The gay-themed apparel and tote bags feature rainbow-themed motifs of the familiar children’s toy brands with the words “Be Proud, Be You.” Hasbro said proceeds from the sales will go toward Youth Pride RI, a Rhode Island organization that recently held a “youth drag workshop” that taught participants how to become drag queen performers.

Hasbro’s corporate headquarters is in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

Wear it with #Pride! #HasbroPulse takes pride in supporting the LGBTQ+ communities. For a limited time, Hasbro Pulse offers exclusive Pride #FanMerch from some favorite brands! For every Pride tee sold between Jun 1 thru Jun 30, we will donate $10 to the Trevor Project. pic.twitter.com/DunwnFAeVb — Hasbro Pulse (@HasbroPulse) June 1, 2023

Youth Pride RI’s drag queen workshop was a three-day event that took place in May and was open to individuals age 14 to 25. Organizers said the workshop would teach participants “drag performance basics” as well as “tips and tricks to look fabulous.”

Hasbro joins a growing number of children’s entertainment companies and brands to embrace the radical LGBTQ agenda. As Breitbart News reported, the popular British animated series Peppa Pig recently celebrated gay pride with an Instagram post featuring the title character alongside several of its friends beneath a gay-themed rainbow.

The Walt Disney Co. is leading the way in promoting transgenderism, drag culture, and other former of gender non-conformity to children.

A recent video showed a transvestite Disneyland employee greeting children at the California park. The company has been working to make its parks more gender neutral in recent years. One of the biggest changes was the elimination of Disney’s iconic greeting, “ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls.” Now, Disney parks address guests as “dreamers of all ages.”

