Pete Davidson Tells PETA to ‘Suck my D**k’ After Organization Blasts Him for Buying a Dog from a Breeder

Pete Davidson told the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) to “suck my dick” after the organization called him out for buying a pet store puppy rather than adopting one from an animal shelter.

Davidson, who is allergic to dogs, bought a puppy for his mother after her dog died prematurely at just two years old, according to a report by TMZ.

PETA reacted by blasting the Saturday Night Live (SNL) alum, calling his actions “tragic,” and urging Davidson to adopt a dog from a shelter, instead.

“It’s tragic that Pete didn’t seek out a borough-born mutt from a city animal shelter, because a scrappy New Yorker with charm, personality, and unconventional handsomeness could have been his perfect match,” Daphna Nachminovitch, Senior VP of Cruelty Investigations at PETA, told TMZ.

“Since shelters in New York and across the country are overflowing with homeless animals, PETA urges Pete to show some big heart energy by adopting, not shopping, in the future,” Nachminovitch added.

Davidson responded to PETA, saying, “Fuck you, and suck my dick.”

“My mom’s fucking dog, who is two years old, died a week before, so we’re all so sad, so I had to get a specific dog,” Davidson said to Nachminovitch in a voicemail, according to multiple reports.

“So why don’t you do your research before you fucking create news stories for people because you’re boring,” Davidson continued. “I haven’t seen my mom and sister cry like that in over 20 years. I was trying to cheer up my family.”

“I was already upset that the store had filmed me without my permission or acknowledgment,” he added. “Then this organization made a public example of us, making our grieving situation worse.”

Davidson and his girlfriend, actress Chase Sui Wonders, were seen picking up a Cavapoo puppy last month from the Citipups breeder in Manhattan.

A Cavapoo dog is a mix between a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and a Poodle.

Last month, Davidson shared a message from writer Dave Sirus’ Instagram account, revealing that his mother’s dog, which also appears to have been a Cavapoo, had died.

“Yesterday we lost a key member of the Davidson family,” Davidson said. “Henry was only 2 years old but unfortunately got very sick very fast. My mom, sister and I got Henry at the beginning of the pandemic and he saved our lives.”

“When I was working at SNL my mom would send me videos of him watching, smiling and making noise when I came on screen. I don’t ever really watch any of my stuff with anyone as I’m far too scared but I didn’t mind watching with Henry,” Davidson continued in his statement.

“He was truly the best. My mom, sister and I are broken and will miss him forever,” he added. “We love you Henry. Thank you for making our lives fuller and reminding me what actually matters.”

