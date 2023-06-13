Cormac McCarthy, Legendary American Author of ‘No Country for Old Men’ and ‘All the Pretty Horses,’ Dead at 89

Cormac McCarthy, whose novels and stories including No Country for Old Men and All the Pretty Horses chronicled the American West in ways that were both elegiac and pitiless, has died. He was 89.

McCarthy died Tuesday at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, his publisher, Knopf, confirmed to Publishers Weekly. The cause of death wasn’t disclosed.

A literary titan whose novels captured the attention of Hollywood — three of his books became major movies — McCarthy etched himself a unique spot in American letters through stories that appealed to a mass readership as well as more refined tastes, combining Ernest Hemingway’s tough masculinity with William Faulkner’s highly subjective sense of location.